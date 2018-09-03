Postpone boundary review, IEBC told

Two Members of the National Assembly now want the upcoming boundaries review by the electoral commission postponed to avoid “unnecessary tension”.

Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Peter Kimari (Mathioya) said the exercise would spark tension in areas likely to be adversely affected.

Nyoro said the boundary issues are emotive and with political ramifications and should be handle with caution.

Speaking in Murang’a at the weekend, the MP said Kenyans have just started to settle after heightened political campaigns, thus the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should not stir the calm.

“I don’t think this debate is necessary and it should be shelved to a later date,” said Ndindi.

He said some regions are disadvantaged in terms resource allocation because they are small in size yet they are densely populated.

Kimari, whose constituency has been earmarked for scrapping, vowed to fight the move.

He said the boundaries debate is premature.

The upcoming exercise could lead to the merging, reduction or increase in sizes of some constituencies.