Subway system best bet to ease traffic headache

Sometimes early 2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the government would launch an ambitious Sh15 billion urban passenger train connecting Nairobi suburbs to the city centre, as one way of addressing the city’s traffic congestion menace.

Nothing much has been said about the project since, and traffic jams persist. My short visit to Beijing last month opened my eyes to how an efficient underground subway system has made effortless the movement of about 20 million people in the metropolis.

Although millions of Beijing population live in the city, you rarely find a sea of humanity rushing in the streets to catch a bus, like happens in Nairobi, especially in rush hours. So how do these millions commute considering the only public transport means is buses, which don’t seem to be popular?

Then I took a ride in Beijing Subway, a rapid transit rail network that serves the urban and suburban districts. It is said to be the world’s busiest, with around 10 million users daily.

To access the subway, one is only required to walk into any of the 345 stations spread across the city to serve the 19 lines that make up the 574-km track. Beijing’s subway is bigger than that of London, Moscow and New York and the second longest in the world after the Shanghai subway.

Passengers are charged five Yuan (Sh75) fare regardless of the destination to get a swipe card for the guard panels that open to the subway. Regular users can buy extra tickets or load up a prepaid swipe card, because rush hour ticket and swipe card update queues can be long. One inserts the card into a machine at the end of the journey to open the panels and exit the subway.

The stations are clean, well lit and have directions written in both Chinese and English. There are also data and voice services work on board and TV screens. Trains are smart and punctual, with one arriving every three minutes at any one stop. Seats are lined both sides of the train and holders for standing passengers, most of whom are glued to their phones.

My point is, with only Sh75 in Beijing, you can tour the city regardless of the time of the day.

Is such a system doable in Nairobi? Definitely yes. Traffic jams costs Kenya’s economy billions of shillings annually, which is wasteful for a developing country.

However, a metro system in the Nairobi CBD is unnecessary because one can easily walk from one end to the other.

But a round-the-clock metro system along the major inlets, for instance, Kangundo/Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road, Ngong Road, Waiyaki Way and Thika Road to the city centre for a start could alleviate traffic congestion.

