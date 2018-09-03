Girl students in Kisumu Tvet colleges obtain bursaries

Vulnerable girls in Kisumu will get a second chance to access vocational education following the launch of an empowerment programme in the county.

The initiative targetting Form Four leavers aged between 19 to 25 is projected to cost Sh6.3 million and will be undertaken through the Kisumu county’s National Government Affirmative Action Fund kitty in partnership with the National Industrial Training Authority (Nita).

The programme is aimed at empowering the girls to access vocational training and skills empowerment. The students are expected to enrol for three months courses followed by a three-months attachment.

Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu said the skill empowerment-training programme will benefit vulnerable girls with KCSE grades between D- to D+ who did not qualify for slots in universities and other middle level colleges.

Buyu said the first batch of the programme targets about 210 girls drawn from 35 wards across the county. The initiative will be implemented within a five-year period, adding that it is aimed at empowering over 1,000 women. “Most of the targeted beneficiaries are total or partial orphans who cannot afford to foot the cost of post-secondary education,” Buyu said when she unveiled the first batch of the group.

The trainees will undertake demand-driven skills training such as plumbing, masonry, design, electrical skills, tailoring and engineering. Buyu said upon successful completion of their training, the girls will be assisted to secure attachment opportunities through NITA. “For those who will not be absorbed, my office will purchase start-up kits to enable them go for self-employment,” she said.

The legislator said the initiative is a complementary to what the national government is doing towards supporting vocational training. “Girls are vulnerable and need to be properly protected and supported. Here in Kisumu county for instance, we have had cases of abuse levelled against girls reported in the last few months,” she added.

NITA director Stephen Ogenga said the authority would certify the qualified youth ready the job market. “As a training institution in Kenya, we are open for partnerships aimed at taking opportunities to ensure that our youths are skilled and certified in various fields,” said Ogenga.

Nita is currently undertaking the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities project across the country with a view of supporting more that 70,000 youth in a World Bank funded programme.