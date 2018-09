Political leaders and educationists in Uasin Gishu have raised the alarm over low youth enrolment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in the region.

Led by Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar, the leaders have embarked on a mobilisation initiative to encourage the youth to enroll in the institutions and acquire skills.

Kamar said the initiative will cover six sub-counties to ensure more primary school drop-outs and Form Four leavers enroll in the institutions.