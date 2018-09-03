Redsan to launch the baddest album

Kenyan King of Dancehall and Sony Music artiste, Swabri Mohammed aka Redsan known for among mega hits: Shoulder Back, Badder Than Most and Yule Pale is set to launch his brand new album titled The Baddest on September 15 at the Carnivore Grounds. Touted as the biggest album launch Kenyans are set to witness in 2018, the concert will feature Jamaican dancehall artiste Demarco and special performances by Nigerian pop diva Tiwa Savage and Kenyan hip-hop giant Khaligraph Jones.

“I am bringing my long term friend Demarco who I have also collaborated with in the album as the event’s main feature. I have also worked with Khaligraph before and we happen to share a similar vision. His dream to take Kenyan music to the world is the same as mine from 24 years ago when I started my career,” intimated Redsan.

The Badder Than Most hit maker also speoke on the reigning Nigerian Pop Queen saying, “Tiwa Savage was an easy choice for me because she is one of the ladies I really admire in the Afro Beats scene and plans to work with her are already underway.”

Redsan is among the pioneering Kenyan music acts whose music has dominated the industry for more than two decades commanding massive crowds and connecting with diverse audiences. From 2013, he became the first local artiste to get signed to Sony Music. He has since worked closely with Rockstar 4000 and Rockstar Africa, with the latter licensing his upcoming album. At the launch event, he will be performing some of his greatest hits of all time as well as new tracks from the new album.

The Baddest album, Redsan’s fifth, will have 17 tracks including collaborations with Jamaican acts Demarco and Naila (formerly of Brick & Lace), Kenyan songstress Yvonne Darc, Tanzanian fast-rising artiste Ervix and Ugandan heavy weight Jose Chameleone. Redsan added, “I’ve always felt the need to collaborate with likeminded artists who see beyond one region and go on to establish international brands,” adding, “My album is set to take Kenyans to the world.”

In East Africa, the album will be released exclusively for its first two weeks by Safaricom on their digital platforms and powered by Skiza.