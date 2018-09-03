10 greatest football journeymen

1. Marco Borriello (18 clubs)

One of the greatest egos in football, Borriello has turned out for the likes of Roma, Milan, Juventus and countless other Italian sides. But, according to him, could’ve ended up playing for the likes of Real Madrid or Manchester United. He recently signed for Segunda Division B outfit UD Ibiza based in the holiday resort on the Balaeric Islands. The 36-year-old has spent the entirety of his career in Serie A and played for SPAL last season, while he netted 16 league goals the campaign prior with Cagliari.

2. Marcus Bent (17 clubs)

Perhaps not the most star-studded player on this list, but Marcus Bent was seemingly always an option when a club needed someone reliable. Never spending longer than three years at the same club, Bent is one of only a few to have scored for six different Premier League clubs; Birmingham, Charlton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich and Wigan.

3. Luca Toni (15 clubs)

A late bloomer, Toni didn’t come into recognition until his time at Palermo, which was already his eighth professional club. A prolific spell with Fiorentina in the mid-2000s followed by an awesome campaign in Italy’s victorious 2006 World Cup saw Toni move to German giants Bayern Munich, but he also represented the likes of Roma, Juventus and Genoa after that, before finally bowing out with Verona last season, his 15th club.

4. Rivaldo (14 clubs)

Former Ballon d’Or winner Rivaldo was on top of the world at Barcelona in the late 90s. But he also had notable spells with AC Milan and Olympiacos but the player, who once went down perhaps a little too easy during the 2002 World Cup, actually turned out for 14 different clubs across six countries on four continents during his career.

5. Andy Cole (13 clubs)

One of the most prolific goal scorers to ever grace the English top-flight, Andy Cole’s career saw him top the scoring charts for the likes of Newcastle, Manchester United, Blackburn and Fulham. He represented 13 clubs—Arsenal, Bristol City, Manchester City, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Sunderland, Burnley and Nottingham Forest—during his career, spanning the top-flight and the Football League, but his time at United is the most revered. Famous for his almost telepathic partnership with Dwight Yorke and his treble success in 1999, Cole remains the Premier League’s third all-time top goalscorer.