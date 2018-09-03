Are you setting your spouse up with another suitor?

With BARNABAS ACHOKI

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta was a busy man in international scene flying to the US to meet President Donald Trump, then rushing back to Kenya to host UK Prime Minister Theresa May, before taking off immediately to China at the invitation of the Chinese Prime Minister.

There’s now a competition to win Kenya back by these development partners, especially those from the west who had for a long time ignored us until they realised we had found another partner in the East. It makes us as a nation feel like a “chic” who is being pursued by cool guys in school. Suddenly, she is the centre of attention, and which “chic” doesn’t like that?

From our experience as relationship coaches, my wife and I have found out that it is easy for couples to get caught up with life to the point that they no longer prioritise each other or their relationship. With time, spouses emotionally abandon each other leaving the marriage exposed. Having been starved of all the attention they desire, they like Kenya turn to the ‘East’, to those who are wooing them with all the attention they are craving for and before long, find it hard to resist that temptation.

If a woman no longer feels pursued by her man, what will make her not give in to her ex who has been pursuing her with all he has? Or what will make a man not to fall to the seduction of that woman at the office if his wife continues to fake headaches every night?

My wife, Grace, likes saying that we all go to where we are appreciated not just tolerated. For the two to remain one, we must not take each other for granted and ignore our partner’s deepest needs and desires. We must instead continue to find creative ways to make them feel loved and appreciated. We must pay close attention to each other and not leave each other for a moment feeling neglected. It’s never about the big things.

The little things such as noticing her and telling her how beautiful she is or appreciating him and showering him with admiration for how hard he is working to provide for the family are what will keep the two of you one.

The writer is a lawyer and a blogger

