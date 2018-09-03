My married girlfriend is a sweet curse

Hi Achokis,

I’m in a relationship with a married young woman. We’ve been intimate since 2013. I had a girlfriend, but we broke up when she found out. I have been wanting to end the relationship, but I find myself going back to her because she is so sweet. I feel guilty because I’m destroying someone’s family. I don’t know if I will ever marry if I continue like this. I’ve been in several relationships and girls have left me because of this issue. It’s like my sweet curse. What should I do?

Our Take

Indeed, this is your sweet curse—sweet because you are apparently enjoying it. But a curse because; one, it is hindering you from having a normal relationship of your own and two, it is going to destroy another man’s home. To break off from this, you would need to change the way you think. You have convinced yourself that she is so sweet and this has become your limiting belief even to the point that you break up with your girlfriend. Becoming aware of this and replacing that lie with some truth would help you free yourself from her. Think of how wonderful it would be to have a normal relationship? Realise that life and relationships are not just about sex. If you change your thinking, you will change your habit.

Secondly, admit that you cannot do this alone. Find someone who will neither judge or condemn you nor condone this habit, but one who will hold you accountable and see to it that you stop this habit. Let it be someone who will not hesitate to tell you as it is and who can be ruthless with you. Let them take you to meet this woman the next time she calls. In their presence, tell her things cannot continue the way they have been. They say the devil is in the secret and the fact that another person apart from the two of you know about this, might scare her and thus kill your relationship.

Finally, get yourself busy doing worthwhile things that would distract you from this woman. If need be, you can go away from her to a different place for some time. Out of sight out of mind might help. Distracting yourself with other things such as getting involved in sports, community work or burying yourself in your job if you are working can also help distract your mind. Start going out with your boys and don’t be alone as that will make you feel lonely and want to go to your married friend for sex. Hopefully, as you start going out and hanging out with your friends, you will slowly disengage from her.

Don’t be surprised when you find yourself from time to time wanting to go back to her, old habits die hard. So be persistent, stay accountable and don’t give up, however painful it is you will eventually get her off your mind and life.