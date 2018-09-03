Glass of milk can do you some good

Have you had your milk this morning? If you haven’t, you may need to introduce it to your breakfast. Research has shown that having milk at breakfast may help to lower postprandial (after eating) glucose levels throughout the day. This is so because of the hormones released during the digestion of casein and whey proteins, which slow digestion and increase the feeling of satiety. The research also found that while casein gave a longer lasting effect, whey protein was quicker.

This finding is useful particularly in emphasising the importance of breakfast for weight and sugar control, as well a healthy lifestyle. It is also important today given the rise of low carbohydrate-high protein diets for weight loss. Studies have shown that people who take low carbs, high carbs and fat diets are at a higher risk of mortality than those who consume carbs moderately.

This risk further increases depending on the source of protein so that those who consume more animal proteins and fats are at a higher risk of mortality – due to the fat also – than those who eat more plant based proteins and fats. Legumes, nuts and vegetables are, therefore, recommended for frequent use over eating pork, beef, lamb, chicken, and cheese in the place of carbohydrates.

High consumption of some animal proteins and fats has been associated with increased oxidative stress, stimulating inflammatory pathway as well as biological aging, which can contribute to the increased risk of mortality. High carbohydrate diets on the other hand mostly comprise simple sugars such as white rice, and processed carbs, which add to worse metabolic outcomes such as diabetes.

That we age with every new day is beyond us. However, we can be deliberate on our food choices. If we can learn moderation, we can enjoy longer quality lives, and a daily glass of milk.