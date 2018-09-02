Justice For Idriss: Family questions why Gov. Korane is a free man

The family of the former Garissa CEC Finance, Idris Muhkutar who was shot by an assassin two weeks ago, are now raising concern over the manner investigations are being conducted.

Through their lawyer Charles Kanjama, the family alleges that the attempt on Idris was due to his role in investigating the academic credentials of Garissa Governor Ali Korane, which the lawyer claims are fake.

They have also questioned why the Governor is still walking free despite individuals connected to him being in police custody over the shooting.

The lead suspect in the shooting, David Mwai who admitted that he was the assassin is alleged to have committed suicide in a police cell.