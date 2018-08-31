English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

15-year old girl secured scholarship to study in the U.S

K24 Tv August 31, 2018
2,433 Less than a minute

15 year-old Faith Achieng grew up in an environment where educating the girl child was not a priority.

A reality she started accepting until it dawned on her that maintaining the status quo would not help her surmount the challenges her family was encountering.

Faith purposed to change the fortunes of her family by excelling in the 2017 KCPE examination and secured a 4 year scholarship to study in the USA.

Show More

Related Articles

August 31, 2018
2,431

Kenya to borrow a leaf from Botswana Meat Commission

August 31, 2018
2,435

Football for peace: NGO using football to foster peace in Marsabit County

August 31, 2018
2,444

4 people killed after matatu rams stationery truck

August 31, 2018
2,452

Magistrate halts criminal proceedings against Philomena Mwilu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.