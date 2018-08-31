English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
15-year old girl secured scholarship to study in the U.S
15 year-old Faith Achieng grew up in an environment where educating the girl child was not a priority.
A reality she started accepting until it dawned on her that maintaining the status quo would not help her surmount the challenges her family was encountering.
Faith purposed to change the fortunes of her family by excelling in the 2017 KCPE examination and secured a 4 year scholarship to study in the USA.