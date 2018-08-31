English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

4 people killed after matatu rams stationery truck

K24 Tv August 31, 2018
Four people were killed and 8 others seriously injured after a public service vehicle rammed into a stationery truck at Sobea area along the Nakuru- Eldoret highway.

The incident happened barely 2 days after 11 people died in another tragic accident at Kimende along the Nairobi -Nakuru highway.

The driver  of the ill-fated vehicle which was travelling from Eldoret to Nakuru is said to have rammed into the rear of the truck which had stalled on the road  side after  developing  a mechanical problem.

