English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Magistrate halts criminal proceedings against Philomena Mwilu
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu will remain in office after the anti corruption court stopped criminal proceedings against her following a high court order.
High Court Judge Chacha Mwita issued the orders on Wednesday after Mwilu argued that the charges levelled against her at the the magistrates court were not criminal but a civil matter and should be handled by the judicial service commission.