Magistrate halts criminal proceedings against Philomena Mwilu

K24 Tv August 31, 2018
Kenya's Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu appears at the Milimani Law Court after she was arrested over alleged corruption in Nairobi, Kenya August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu will remain in office after the anti corruption court stopped criminal proceedings against her following a high court order.

High Court Judge Chacha Mwita issued the orders  on Wednesday  after Mwilu argued that the charges levelled against her at the the magistrates court were not criminal but a civil matter  and should be handled by the judicial service commission.

