Detectives probe death of key suspect in police cells
Homicide detectives and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority IPOA, have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a key suspect in the attempted murder of former Garissa CEC Idris Mukhtar.
The family of the deceased whose body is currently being preserved at the Nairobi city mortuary has raised concern over the sequence of events that led to the death of their kin hours after he had confessed his role in the attempted murder.