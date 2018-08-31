English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Detectives probe death of key suspect in police cells

K24 Tv August 31, 2018
2,440 Less than a minute

Homicide detectives and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority IPOA, have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a key suspect in the attempted murder of former Garissa CEC Idris Mukhtar.

The family of the deceased whose body is currently being preserved at the Nairobi city mortuary has raised concern over the sequence of events that led to the death of their kin hours after he had confessed his role in the attempted murder.

Show More

Related Articles

August 31, 2018
2,431

Kenya to borrow a leaf from Botswana Meat Commission

August 31, 2018
2,432

15-year old girl secured scholarship to study in the U.S

August 31, 2018
2,434

Football for peace: NGO using football to foster peace in Marsabit County

August 31, 2018
2,444

4 people killed after matatu rams stationery truck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.