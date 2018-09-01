Family of ‘slain’ hit man in murder bid demands justice

Family members of a suspected hit man in an attempted murder case implicating Garissa Governor Ali Korane (pictured), who allegedly committed suicide in a police cell, demanding justice.

The family is now claiming that their kin did not commit suicide and may have been murdered.

David Mwai’s sister, Esther Wanjiru and their aunt Ruth Kibugi, alleged foul play in the circumstances under which their kin died at the Parklands Police Station cells.

Yesterday, two police constables who were at the station at the time the deceased committed suicide were questioned.

They also revealed that before his mysterious death, Mwai had confessed to being an accomplice to the murder plot and was ready to confess in court.

“If he had willingly decided that he will go to court, he could not have committed suicide. I know my brother never committed suicide. All along my brother was alone in the police cell.” Wanjiru said.

She added that Mwai did not have a criminal record but he was once arrested in a case involving a stolen phone.

Mwai was pronounced dead upon arrival at MP Shah hospital.

The new twist that heavily waters down the case with the death of the principal suspect comes at a time when investigators recovered the gun used to shoot former Garissa county finance boss Aden Mukhtar.

So far, six suspects including Korane, his brother and a woman have been questioned.

Only the governor was released while the other five are in police custody.

Nairobi Area detectives handed over the investigation to their Homicide section counterparts at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters at Mazingira House.

Also, investigators will confirm authenticity of Korane’s controversial degree certificates before charging the suspects.