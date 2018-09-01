OPINIONPeople Daily

Spoilt for choice

People Daily September 1, 2018
2,413 Less than a minute
Matilda Nzioki. Photo/File

Congrats! You’ve made it past the back-to-school week. The little ones are about five days in resettled in class, and I think that calls for a celebration. Savoury cocktails are a good place to start.

One of the longest standing joints in Westlands, Havana, may not be a brash clubbing spot meant for a night out on the tiles, but it sure has some simple concoctions that will tickle your tipple.

At least according to our reviewer Ms Kyoumukama, who handpicked some rum-based ones, and found the spicy twist worth the while. Check that out on page eight, and see if it will blow your mind – and hopefully not your budget.

If evening wonders aren’t enough for the amount of celebration you’re looking to encounter, we also have suggestions of full-blown days out, with your ultimate event checklist on the Hangout section.

You’ve got two days before checking back to work on Monday – a lot can happen, including an out of town trip (page 12) and a random one that’s just minutes away (page 13). Now you’re completely spoilt for brilliant things to do this weekend, by day and by night. Thank us later!

