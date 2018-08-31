English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Gov’t to implement 16% levy on petroleum products from midnight

K24 Tv August 31, 2018
2,444 Less than a minute

Consumers are bracing themselves for tough times ahead after treasury insisted that it will be implementing the 16% value added tax on petroleum products beginning midnight Friday night .

The move which will see fuel prices go up by a maximum of 13shs takes effect despite parliament’s decision to suspend its implementation for another two years.

the cost of super petrol is expected rise to 125.21 shs per litre while diesel will rise to 112.9 shs with a litre of kerosine costing 95.19shs.

Show More

Related Articles

August 31, 2018
2,432

Kenya to borrow a leaf from Botswana Meat Commission

August 31, 2018
2,433

15-year old girl secured scholarship to study in the U.S

August 31, 2018
2,435

Football for peace: NGO using football to foster peace in Marsabit County

August 31, 2018
2,444

4 people killed after matatu rams stationery truck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.