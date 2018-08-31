Gov’t to implement 16% levy on petroleum products from midnight

Consumers are bracing themselves for tough times ahead after treasury insisted that it will be implementing the 16% value added tax on petroleum products beginning midnight Friday night .

The move which will see fuel prices go up by a maximum of 13shs takes effect despite parliament’s decision to suspend its implementation for another two years.

the cost of super petrol is expected rise to 125.21 shs per litre while diesel will rise to 112.9 shs with a litre of kerosine costing 95.19shs.