Chemelil, Vihiga keen to avoid relegation as SPL continues

Chemelil Sugar and Vihiga United will both be desperate for wins to keep their heads above water as the SportPesa Premier League enters the 29th round this weekend.

Thus: It is swim or drown for Chemelil and Vihiga, who are placed in the 15th and 16th positions respectively, as negative results for either team will push them to the relegation zone where Wazito and Thika United are currently placed.

While Vihiga go hunting for points against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on Saturday, Chemelil Sugar will parade before their own fans at Chemelil Complex for a date against Posta Rangers on Sunday.

Chemelil are worse off and will need a great escape act after losing 2-0 to Tusker in Ruaraka last weekend.

Vihiga, have been blowing hot and cold and will need to be on top of their game if they are to stop Nzoia Sugar who are reputed to be a pretty hard side to beat at their backyard.

However, Nzoia defence will have to be on red-alert as Vihiga boast of a dangerous striking pair of Amos Kigadi and Chris Masinza.

Having said that, Nzoia Sugar has been handed a huge boost ahead of the season’s remaining fixture after their utility defender Hillary Wandera, who has been on the sidelines for a month, resumed training

The left-back has been nursing a wrist injury sustained during a league match against Ulinzi Stars on July 29 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru and could be the answer to Nzoia’s leaky defence which has conceded 33 goals thus far in the season.

The Millers, who are placed in the 14th position with 33 points, will be hoping to grind a win under new coach Nicholas Muyoti who replaced Barnard Mwalala in July.

Meanwhile, Posta Rangers who lost 1-0 to Sofapaka last week will be seeking to vent their anger on Chemellil.

Against Batoto Ba Mungu, Rangers played well but were undone by hard luck with the mailmen coach Sammy “Pamzo”Omollo promising an improved performance at the Chemelil sugar belt.

“We actually played with a sense of purpose but we were a bit slack in finishing. As a coach, you are always happy when a team plays well and scores but that did not happen against Sofapaka and I have urged the players to try and rise to the occasion against Chemelil,” said Omollo.

In Awendo on Saturday, Sony Sugar will be hoping to stretch their rich vein of form when they face Bandari, who are seeking for a second position in the league.

For Bandari, they will be hard pressed to contain Sony danger-man Enock Agwanda who has plundered seven goals so far in the season.

-CHARLES THUKU