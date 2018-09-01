Homeboyz maintain pole position as circuit breaks.

The Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit takes a break this weekend with action resuming on 8/9 September when the penultimate round, the Dala Sevens, takes place at the ASK Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu City before concluding with the Christie Sevens at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi on September 15-16.

Menengai Cream Homeboyz saw their run of three successive cup titles broken at last weekend’s Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa when they fell to a 36-21 cup semi loss to Stanbic Mwamba who would later fall to a 12-7 sudden death loss to Top Fry Nakuru, a feat that saw Mitch Ocholla’s charges break the deejays’ monotony on the series thus far.

Despite last weekend’s blip though, it is Homeboyz still firmly perched on top of the circuit log with 81 points, 11 clear of second placed Mwamba with KCB, semi-finalists at all four rounds played third on 66. Nakuru, beaten finalists in Machakos and cup winners in Mombasa completing the top four on 63 points.

Mark Wandetto stayed top of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit try scorer’s chart after last weekend’s Drfitwood Sevens. The Menengai Cream Homeboyz flier landed seven times in Mombasa to take his season’s tally to 30 tries. He also leads the overall points scoring stats with 150 points.

KCB’s Shaban Ahmed is second with 23 tries with Gramwell Bunyasi (Top Fry Nakuru) third on 17 tries. Stanbic Mwamba’s Daniel Taabu and KCB’s Jeff Okwach are tied for fourth place on 15 tries with Resolution Impala Saracens’ Paul Mutsami rounding off the top five on 14 tries. – KRU