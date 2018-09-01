Lake Region all set for Handball league season

With registration of teams to take part in the 2018-2019 Lake Region Handball League (LRHL) season coming to an end Friday, already registered teams have hit the road in earnest with a series of pre-season friendly matches.

This Saturday six matches are lined up to be played as teams gauge their fitness as well as prepare themselves for a grueling six months packed league regular phase action (September-to-March 2019) and another two months of Super Cup Challenge, a tournament similar to that of Champions League in Europe which thus require serious need for adequate pre-season preparations.

In the men’s friendlies, hosts Kanyamedha will entertaining league three-times defending champions Kisumu Academy before facing Kisumu Saints in their second match. The champions will to play Kisumu Saints at the same venue in their second friendly match.

In the ladies friendlies, hosts and red hot Kanyamedha who are last year’s league champions takes on Kisumu Academy ladies before facing Kisumu Polytechnic in their second match. Kisumu Academy will too face Kisumu Polytechnic in the other encounter.

Going to press, already 23 teams, the highest number to be recorded since the league’s inauguration in the 2015-2016 season had confirmed their participation, where besides the six, taking part in the friendlies above, Maseno University, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST), Kisumu Polytechnic, KAJ Handball Club, Kirembe, KMTC-Kisumu and Mamba have confirmed for the men’s league.

In the ladies league the trio mentioned above; Maseno University, JOOUST, Kirembe, Migingo Girls, Lakers, KMTC Kisumu, Masosa from Kisii, Mamba, Lwark Girls and multiple secondary school handball champions Sega Girls have confirmed their 2018-2019 season participation.