Defending champions face KCA

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s premier league defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have a Herculean task to maintain their unbeaten run when they face hard fighting Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University and Strathmore University Blades in their weekend fixtures.

KPA kicked off their second leg matches with a win against Umoja last weekend and the win set them off on the right path to defending their title. However, the Docker Shave the students to worry about seeing that KCA have kept a three match winning streak in the second leg.

“We have prepared well and I am confident we will handle all the ammunition that the two teams will throw at us. I have depth and experience in my squad and thankfully I have no injury. We are going for maximum points,” said KPA head coach Sammy Kiki.

On his part KCA head coach Charles Goro is counting on the recent good form and a young squad to hand him his second leg fourth consecutive win in the match against the holders before taking on Lakeside.

“I respect the experience and reputation that KPA have but I have worked on my players’ confidence to beat that. We lost by more than 20 points to the side in the first leg played in Mombasa but at the time my players did not have the mental strength to win such a tough match. We have since regrouped and worked on such weaknesses and I am upbeat that we can win the return match,” said Goro.

The accountancy students are second on the log at 23 points from eight wins in 15 matches. Two wins for Goro this weekend will probably hand him the lead if the other top teams falter in their respective fixtures. Blased lead the standings at 23 points while Equity are third will similar points after eight wins and seven losses.

“I have a young squad that is playing confidently. They are physically fit and can withstand any pressure. KPA’s reputation will not intimidate them. We have studied their game, known their strengths and weaknesses and have prepared for that. I know it will not be an easy match and whoever wins will have to fight hard,” added Goro.

Having beaten Lakeside in Kisumu, Goro says only a calamity can see him lose the return match. The Kisumu-based side is ranked ninth on the 11-team log after four wins in 13 matches.