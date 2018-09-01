Pope Francis shows the way in dealing with abuses of power

Flavian Chigamba

Last week, Pope Francis wrote a letter to all Catholics. There are over one billion Catholics in the world, so it was an important letter. Its content made it even more so. The letter was an admission of systemic abuses of power within his church.

By making this problem transparent and making sure it was known publicly, the Pope enforced accountability in his own institution. This is a difficult step for any leader and requires great courage.

But closer home, this is exactly the strategy needed to create lasting change in the war against graft: transparency, publicity and accountability.

By putting his trust in them, Pope Francis will no doubt experience pain in the short term. But it is the only way that the church will survive into the future.

Pope Francis is leading the way and taking the difficult steps needed to drive real change in his institution. We are lucky enough to have a President who is doing the same.

But we can still learn something from the way that the Pope is dealing with corruption and abuse of power in his institution. So let’s look at how Pope Francis has employed those three essentials in the war on graft.

First, transparency: In the past, the attitude of many leaders within the church, was that in order to protect the church, individual instances of abuse had to be covered up; the precise antithesis of transparency.

The priest involved would be moved somewhere else, and the victim quietly paid off. Every effort was made not to join the dots. Every effort was made to make it seem like there was no systemic problem, only individuals making bad decisions.

So it is a first and big step for the church – and its leader – to be transparent about the most important thing: that there is a problem.

Our President has done the same and is leading the way in making corruption a subject of public debate, so much so that we even have a term for it now – the war on graft. This is a step in the right direction.

The second factor is publicity. The Pope could have written to victims in private. Or sacked certain bishops quietly. Instead, he chose to write a very public letter. This is a step of humility that allows the victims their rightful place in the conversation. It says perhaps the answers to our problem will come from outside.

And on this count too, in Kenya, we are making progress. Corruption is no longer a taboo topic. Public arrests and public demolitions of buildings on Riparian land have blown the public conversation right open.

And these events are not just important in themselves, but as a symbolic message that our culture is changing. That we are no longer going to turn a blind eye; that society will no longer reward the cheaters at the expense of the hard workers.

And these two elements – transparency and publicity – lead to the most important consequence: accountability. By making the problem transparent and public, the Pope has made sure the church will be held accountable for its actions; either by the church itself or by the public.

And that is where we are with the war on graft. We can see the problem, we can talk about the problem and now we must hold people accountable for the problem, starting with ourselves. That is a real game changer in our situation. We have turned a new leaf. We must not look back.

And whenever solving the problem seems to be against our short-term interests – when we can use a little graft to get what we want to the disadvantage of someone else, then we must remember the wisdom of Pope Francis in dealing with his own institutional problems: “If one member suffers, all suffer with it.”

It is prudent also to remember that the consequences of corruption go far beyond the small favourable transactional we might be tempted to consider.