Jennifer Odera, founder, T&Co (Tea and Company).

Marcella Akinyi

Tell us about your company

T&Co has now been in existence in Kenya for eight months, and we specialise in creating unique, personalised gifting experiences. I named the company T&Co because it was originally a tea subscription I ran in the US for two years, that was all about bringing niche experiences from around the world to bring people closer, and that is the same ethos that extends to the Kenyan chapter.

What inspired you to get into wedding favours? Weddings are such beautiful and cultural expressions of love and familial gratitude that automatically make people open to expressing themselves creatively, which is the perfect inspiration for custom gifting.

What are wedding favours and why should couples consider giving their guests favours? Wedding favours are little gifts and thoughtful trinkets that are meaningful to the couple, and are given to their wedding guests as a token of gratitude or welcome for attending their wedding. They are important as they are the only physical token guests can take with them as a keepsake to remember how special your wedding day was.

What are some of the ideas couples desiring to have this can incorporate? They can start with as simple as personalised thank you notes with a link to their wedding playlist or their monogram on chocolate or vials of their favorite loose leaf tea, to more elaborate favours like Maasai blankets with guests’ names inscribed on them.

Is it expensive to do this? Roughly how much do you charge for such a service? Not necessarily. I offer a customised service, so we can work together within a couple’s budget to come up with options for their wedding guests. Our most popular favour right now is the hangover kit, which ranges anywhere from Sh185 to around Sh250, depending on what you would like included in it.

What are some etiquette of presenting wedding favours? First of all, think about the what, when and to whom you want to give your favours to. Not everyone that attends your wedding will appreciate and find use for the favours, so, you may decide to say only give certain groups of guests the favours, for example monogramed fans to church guests, hangover kits to the evening party guests, champagne and cupcake hampers to the bridal party, reserve wine delivery to the groom’s parents and so on.

What are some of the mistakes couples make when choosing favours for their guests? Concentrating only on favours for their wedding guests and forgetting simple favours to thank their parents, wedding party or even wedding committees.

What are the challenges of being in the wedding industry in Kenya?

As a new entrant to the industry, the challenge thus far has mainly been breaking into the scene and establishing a niche, as it does appear to be a crowded space.