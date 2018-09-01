Waxing over shaving.

One of the insecurities majority of women have is excessive hair on some parts of their bodies. Most prefer waxing to shaving, as it has a smoother finish. It also results in fewer in-grown hairs, less breakage and therefore longer re-growth periods.

Waxing is a technique that’s used to remove hair right from the roots, and the process is semi-permanent. It can be full body, legs, armpits, arms, bikini, Brazilian or Hollywood style. There are different waxing products; hot wax, roll on wax and strip wax.

Strip wax is the most common in salons and beauty parlours in Nairobi. Here, the wax is melted then applied onto the skin with a spatula stick. It should not burn you when applied, but be just hotter than your body temperature. The wax is then pulled out in fast motion using a paper or fabric strip. This type is ideal for areas with less sensitive skin, such as the legs and arms.

Some spas use the hot wax, where a generous amount of wax is spread on the area and let to dry a bit. It locks and becomes firm, then gently peeled off. It is best for areas with sensitive skin.

Waxing should be done by a professional, to avoid a painful and unsafe experience. They know what works best given the length of your growth and the area being waxed, and also what to use with the different types of wax to ensure it sticks on the hair and not the skin, hence avoid tugging and pain. The skin might tear and bleed, giving room for infections.

Also, hygiene is important. Make sure the attendant scoops fresh wax and uses a clean container to heat it, and not wax that had been sitting on the container after being applied on a previous client.

They should also use a clean new applicator. Disposable paper strips are best, as opposed to fabric ones that are washed and reused on different clients. The attendant should also wear gloves throughout the entire process.

The skin becomes sensitive post waxing, and your therapist should be able to advise on proper aftercare. It takes a few days for the sensitivity to subside.

Use sunscreen on the waxed areas soon after, especially if exposed. If you’ve had the bikini wax, apply a soothing cream such as hydrocortisone, that helps with inflammation, redness and swelling. You also want to keep cysts and bumps at bay.

Prices for the service depend on the area being waxed, the procedure, and also the establishment. For majority of spots in the city, it ranges from Sh500-Sh5,000.