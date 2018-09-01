Alpha Lounge serves a tale of two differences.

ANDRA WEKESA

It’s funny how club scenes shift so drastically in Nairobi. Just the other day, we were all hyped up about Kiambu Road and the great experience that comes with its drinking holes. Here we are, now moving towards Mombasa road. The good news about this location is that most motorists won’t complain about traffic this time around.

Located at Highway Mall, opposite Nyayo National Stadium along Uhuru Highway is the newest club in town, Alpha Lounge. The club comes with great ambience, a thing that promises you some good experience the moment you step in. My clubbing moment with a gang of friends on Wednesday evening a week ago was great.

The club seemed to have every club’s favourite ‘ladies night’ anthem. Sadly, I wasn’t familiar with how things worked at the club just yet. Some loud zilizopendwa songs ruined my night, just when I was thinking everything was working for me.

In my head, I thought since the club was barely a month old, it would be okay for them to play any genre of music that would pull customers closer. Unfortunately, rhumba and zilizopendwa were played all night long. But it could be important for me to say that I was swept off my feet by the club’s service.

It was on point. Actually, I ended up giving the waiter a good tip because I was in love. Don’t get it twisted though; I was in love with their impeccable bar service. Also, the prices on drinks at Alpha Lounge are absolutely pocket friendly, with a rich variety of them on the menu.

The only undoing, and that’s on my personal note, was the music. That was so thumbs down from me, but I expect that with time, what attracts me to other clubs will also take me closer to this new joint and maybe I’ll come to love it as much.