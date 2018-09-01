Let’s go karting

Rapper Khaligraph Jones and dancehall and reggae artiste Wyre the Love Child brought the house down at Johnnie Walker Formula 1 Circuit series at Nairobi’s GP Karting in Carnivore on Saturday.

The night event saw revellers take part in GP karting competitions as deejays Nijo and Mista Dru entertained from the ones and twos. The performances by both the artistes were short and sweet. Usually, delivery on short performances is the best and these particular ones were no exception.

The event aimed at giving Formula 1 fans experience in an intimate way, by viewing the adrenaline-rising Austrian Grand Prix qualifying races. This was never a usual hangout in a bar, but it surely made the night feel different and enjoyable. Talk of plenty of whisky binging and races, but there was no drinking and karting!