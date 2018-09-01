Naiboi rallies for unity in Kenya’s music industry

Kenyan artistes have always been accused of not supporting each other, but there is always that first step. This week, Pacho Entertainment CEO and producer, Naiboi, released a video to his new jam, 2 in 1, which starred many local celebrities.

Among them was Sauti Sol, Eric Musyoka, Nyashinski, Kristoff, Khaligraph Jones, Calvo Mistari, Gilad, Rosa, Kansoul, Frasha, Kagwe Mungai, Fena Gitu, Martin Kimathi, Tracy Wanjiru, Willy Tuva, Willis Raburu, Sameer Bry, Mwalimu Racheal, Adelle Onyango, Shaffie Weru, Cate Side and Eric Omondi.

Commenting about the song and video’s concept, Naiboi said, “It’s a love song and I featured some of the people that have supported me immensely and showed me love.

The song is also a call for unity of the Kenyan music industry. Marriages are made when two people decide to become one, and as such, Kenyan fans and musicians should be like that; two-in-one.”