Science VS Religion : Religious leaders, scientists call for harmony in addressing health challenges

K24 Tv August 31, 2018
Religious leaders  and scientists have been  urged to work together  in seeking solutions to  the challenges facing the country’s health sector.

Speaking at a regional conference by the Christian and Scientific Association of Kenya, Chief Executive Officer of the commission of university education Prof. Mwendwa Ntarangwi said constant objections by  religious leaders to scientific solutions in the field of health has lead to unnecessary deaths of  patients. 

