Science VS Religion : Religious leaders, scientists call for harmony in addressing health challenges
Religious leaders and scientists have been urged to work together in seeking solutions to the challenges facing the country’s health sector.
Speaking at a regional conference by the Christian and Scientific Association of Kenya, Chief Executive Officer of the commission of university education Prof. Mwendwa Ntarangwi said constant objections by religious leaders to scientific solutions in the field of health has lead to unnecessary deaths of patients.