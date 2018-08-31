NEWS

Rift Valley Technical Training Institute emerges top in AVIC awards

K24 Tv August 31, 2018
2,442 Less than a minute

Rift Valley Technical Training Institute and The Technical University Of Kenya  emerged tops in the hotly contested AVIC International Africa Tech challenge season 5,  winning manufacturing contracts to supply spare parts to china worth 10 million shillings, while three participants won scholarships to study in China.
Avic International Holding Corporation Vice- President of International Affairs Jin Shaohua saying the challenge had  achieved real impact in the lives of the youth.

Trade Principal Secretary Betty Maina who was the chief guest at the award ceremony  said the partnership was crucial for fostering Kenya’s push for industrialisation.

The Africa Tech Challenge (ATC) is a youth empowerment project, which focuses on skills development and empowering the youth from various African states with practical skills. driven by Avic international in conjunction with the government of Kenya through the ministry of education, it seeks to equip the youth with modern technical and  employable skills.

Show More

Related Articles

August 31, 2018
2,432

Science VS Religion : Religious leaders, scientists call for harmony in addressing health challenges

August 31, 2018
2,438

Rift Valley fever:malindi slaughter house closed following outbreak of the disease

August 31, 2018
2,457

Kyadondo MP Bobi Wine arrested at Entebbe Airport moments before boarding a plane

August 31, 2018
2,435

President Kenyatta hosts state banquet for British PM Theresa May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.