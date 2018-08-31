Rift Valley Technical Training Institute emerges top in AVIC awards

Rift Valley Technical Training Institute and The Technical University Of Kenya emerged tops in the hotly contested AVIC International Africa Tech challenge season 5, winning manufacturing contracts to supply spare parts to china worth 10 million shillings, while three participants won scholarships to study in China.

Avic International Holding Corporation Vice- President of International Affairs Jin Shaohua saying the challenge had achieved real impact in the lives of the youth.

Trade Principal Secretary Betty Maina who was the chief guest at the award ceremony said the partnership was crucial for fostering Kenya’s push for industrialisation.

The Africa Tech Challenge (ATC) is a youth empowerment project, which focuses on skills development and empowering the youth from various African states with practical skills. driven by Avic international in conjunction with the government of Kenya through the ministry of education, it seeks to equip the youth with modern technical and employable skills.