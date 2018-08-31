Kyadondo MP Bobi Wine arrested at Entebbe Airport moments before boarding a plane

Ugandan police Thursday night arrested, Kyadondo East Member Of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine at Entebbe international airport moments before he could board a plane enroute to the United States.

Bobi Wine is said to have been on his way to seek medical treatment following injuries sustained while in military custody prompting a public outcry over alleged human rights violations.

In a statement, Ugandan police said Bobi Wine was arrested for allegedly attempting to flee the country.

The MP has since been taken to the Mulago national referral hospital in Kampala where he will receive treatment under the watch of the police.