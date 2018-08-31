President Kenyatta hosts state banquet for British PM Theresa May

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for the establishment of a new framework of cooperation with Britain as it exits from the european union early next year.

The president observed that even though Kenya and Britain enjoy a strong relationship, there is need to strengthen the bond further by setting up a working group to lead discussions, with a view of coming up with a clearer and stronger framework for cooperation between the two countries.

The president spoke on Thursday evening during a state banquet he and first lady Margaret Kenyatta hosted in honour of the visiting british prime minister Theresa May. The president is expected to leave for China Friday night.