Mourinho set to face Ronaldo’s Juventus

Monaco, Thursday @PeopleSports11

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a return to Old Trafford after Manchester United were drawn with Juventus in Group H. Ronaldo might also come face to face with Jose Mourinho, his manager at Real Madrid between 2010-2013, while Paul Pogba faces Juventus for the first time since leaving the Italian giants two years ago.

Liverpool, beaten finalists last year, will face French champions PSG, Italian side Napoli and Crevna Zveda in Group C while Tottenham will have to contend with Spanish heavyweights Barcelona, Ducth champions PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan of Italy in Group B.

Former winners Benfica, PSV and Red Star Belgrade all booked their Champions League group berths on Wednesday, joining holders Real Madrid and Premier League champions City in Thursday’s draw in Monaco.

Benfica, champions in 1961 and 1962 and runners-up on five occasions, pulled out all the stops to beat PAOK Salonika of Greece 4-1 away after a lame 1-1 home draw.

PSV, who beat the Portuguese in the 1988 final, knocked out BATE Borisov of Belarus 3-0 for a 6-2 aggregate canter.

Red Star, the 1991 champions, meanwhile left it late as they emerged by the skin of their teeth, coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Salzburg of Austria and advance on away goals after a goalless home encounter.

Benfica made it a ninth straight appearance in the group phase as they overcame a PAOK side who took an early lead through Aleksandar Prijovic. Skipper Jardel headed an equaliser before PAOK keeper Alexandros Paschalakis conceded a penalty which Eduardo Salvio converted on 26 minutes. -AFP