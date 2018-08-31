High Court hands mandate to interim Cricket Kenya board

Barry Silah @PeopleSport11

The Tom Tikolo-led group suffered a major blow in the legal battle for the control of Cricket Kenya (CK) after the High Court yesterday directed that the formed interim committee continues with its mandate.

The application by Duncan Anzala, representing Tikolo and two others, was challenging the jurisdiction of the court to issue interim stay orders on the judgment of the Sports Disputes Tribunal be heard together with the appeal filed by Walter Trenk on September 18.

Tikolo was pushing for the disbandment of the Interim Management Committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa in February to run Cricket affairs, saying that it lacked mandate to run the sport.

Anzala failed to persuade the court to proceed with the hearing whereby the court agreed with the lawyers for the respondents.

This was the second setback after the High Court issued stay of execution orders against the judgment delivered by the Sports Disputes Tribunal on July 31 which had been in favour of Tikolo.

The move by the High Court effectively puts the troubled federation under the firm grip of the Interim Committee after another member of the previous executive committee Ravi Kaul resigned on September 22 citing personal reasons. Kaul’s resignation effectively dissolved the remainder of the dysfunctional cricket Kenya board, thus bringing to an end a long-drawn battle on the legitimacy of the former board.

Contacted for comment Trenk declined to talk to the media with a rider that he can not comment on matters pending before a court for fear of being cited for contempt.