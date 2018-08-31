People DailySports

High Court hands mandate to interim Cricket Kenya board

Barry Silah August 31, 2018
2,442 1 minute read
Previous officials of Cricket Kenya and members of the national technical bench in a past group photo. Photo/ALEX NJUE

Barry Silah @PeopleSport11

The Tom Tikolo-led group suffered a major blow in the legal battle for the control of Cricket Kenya (CK) after the High Court yesterday directed that the formed interim committee continues with its mandate.

The application by Duncan Anzala, representing Tikolo and two others, was challenging the jurisdiction of the  court to issue interim stay orders on the judgment of the Sports Disputes Tribunal be heard together with the appeal filed by Walter Trenk on September 18.

Tikolo was pushing for the disbandment of the Interim Management Committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa in February to run Cricket affairs, saying that it lacked mandate to run the sport.

Anzala failed to persuade the court to proceed with the hearing whereby the court agreed with the lawyers for the respondents.

This was the second setback after the High Court issued stay of execution orders against the judgment delivered by the Sports Disputes Tribunal on July 31 which had been in favour of Tikolo.

The move by the High Court effectively puts the troubled federation under the firm grip of the Interim Committee after another member of the previous executive committee Ravi Kaul resigned on September 22 citing personal reasons. Kaul’s resignation effectively dissolved the remainder of the dysfunctional cricket Kenya board, thus bringing to an end a long-drawn battle on the legitimacy of the former board.

Contacted for comment Trenk declined to talk to the media with a rider that he can not comment on matters pending before a court for fear of being cited for contempt.

Show More

Related Articles

August 31, 2018
2,490

PM lays ground for free trade

August 31, 2018
2,472

Sossion suspends strike, seeks talks

August 31, 2018
2,477

Senator opposes running of health sector by private firm

August 31, 2018
2,467

Mourinho set to face Ronaldo’s Juventus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.