UK, Kenya step up child protection co-operation.

The UK is to build a cyber centre in Nairobi to help Kenyan police stop child abuse images being shared online.

It will also assist efforts to identify potential victims and access data from tech firms to catch offenders.

At a joint press conference, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced a wide-ranging new security pact between the two countries, including funding for enhanced airport security in the former British colony.

The UK also offered support to Kenyan police in dealing with violence against girls and women, plus legal expertise on pursuing complex terror and organised crime cases.

The cyber centre project is linked to Kenya’s existing anti-human trafficking and child protection unit, which was set up in 2016 with input from the UK’s National Crime Agency.

This unit has helped protect about 499 children since March 2016 and helped secure convictions of British paedophiles who have sexually abused children in Kenya.

“Online child exploitation is an abhorrent crime and we are determined to ensure there is no place to hide for predators who use the internet to share images of abuse across borders, too often with impunity,” May said ahead of her arrival in the Kenyan capital.

The prime minister is on the final leg of a three-country tour, which has seen her visit South Africa and Nigeria in an effort to maximise trade opportunities after Brexit next year. –BBC