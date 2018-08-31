Combat deal to strengthen fight against military group Al Shabaab

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Kenya has signed a new defence deal with UK to combat terrorism by Somali militant group Al Shabab.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and British Prime Minister Theresa May said the new combat deal will strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

Part of the deal will include a package for AMISOM, the peacekeeping team that comprises Kenyan soldiers maintaining peace in Somalia. Under the new defence cooperation, Kenyan soldiers will continue to train with their British counterparts especially in technical areas such as detection and defusion of improvised explosive devices.

May lauded Kenya military’s efforts to pacify war-torn Somalia asserting her country will continue to avail more resources to smooth their operations.

Sources privy to intimate details of the deal told People Daily that Kenya is set to benefit from gadgets that will help in detection of IEDs.

It comes just days after five Kenya Defence Forces soldiers were killed and 10 others wounded after their vehicle ran over an IED along Kiunga and Sankuri road in Lamu County. Yesterday, May presided over a joint military training between Kenyan soldier and their British counterparts in detection of landmines and improvised explosives in Nairobi.