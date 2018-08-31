ODPP top official implicated in Sh7m oil theft syndicate

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

A senior administrative officer at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is implicated in a Sh7 million oil stealing syndicate.

Investigations by People Daily established that DPP Noordin Haji has shifted war against graft right to his office with first casualty likely to be charged in court today after he unearthed the rot in his office.

According to well-placed sources privy with the investigations, William Ashael Osoro is said to have used two parallel fuelling cards, one official and another that he never declared since September 2013 when he obtained them.

The alleged crime was committed within Nairobi county for five years undetected from between September 2013 and April 2018. “We have a watertight case ready for prosecution,” an insider revealed.