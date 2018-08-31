Korane grilled over attack as suspect ‘commits suicide’

One of the three prime suspects detained by police in connection with the attempted murder of former Garissa county Finance executive Idriss Aden Muktar has allegedly committed suicide in police cells.

Parklands OCS Richard Mugwai confirmed that the suspect committed suicide in police cells at the station yesterday evening. He is suspected to have used a cloth to hang himself.

The suspect died a day after a Nairobi court granted detectives 15 more days to continue detaining three prime suspects in connection with the murder.

Milimani resident magistrate Sonia Nzibi allowed the application filed by one of the detectives Sergeant Peter Kanagi attached to the Homicide section at Directorate Criminal Investigations(DCI) headquarters who sought more time to complete investigations into the shooting of Aden.

The suspects (names withheld), who appeared in the magistrate’s chamber, are expected to be charged with attempting to murder Aden, who is fighting for his life in a city hospital.

The detention of the three comes three days after police picked up Garissa Governor Ali Korane (pictured) and questioned him over the attempted assassination as details emerged of a likely fake degree certificates riddle in the plot.

On Tuesday, police arrested Korane’s brother, Mohamed Bunow whom they said could be key to the investigations.

Also arrested were a police officer believed to be Korane’s bodyguard, a man said to have shot the victim, a woman who hired a car suspected to have been trailing him and a boda boda rider, all still in custody.

The others include two painters who were changing the colour of a car used in trailing the victim and a security officer.

The car was being repainted at a garage in Ngara area, Nairobi, before it was seized and driven to Kilimani Police Station as an exhibit on Tuesday.

In his statement, the governor denied knowledge of the incident and insisted that he had never met or talked to those linked to the shooting incident. He had earlier on Tuesday tweeted claiming he had surrendered to police.

“I went to Nairobi DCI HQs this morning to write a statement and make some clarifications concerning the shooting of former Garissa County CEC Finance Idris Adan Muktar. I did this as a law-abiding citizen and was not under arrest as alleged by sections of local media houses,” he said in a post.

The identities of those detained remained secretly guarded.

But in his sworn affidavit, Kanagi said preliminary investigations have established that Sh600,000 exchanged hands from both the planners and executors in plot to eliminate Aden, who is suspected to have been privy to some sensitive information on the alleged fake papers said to be at the centre of the investigations.

“Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of the respondents (suspects) where evidence of a planned and well-networked endeavour to kill the victim was being hatched both for gain and vengeance,” reads the affidavit.

The court was informed that on August 19, Aden was shot in the head while leaving the White Star hotel in Kileleshwa area by one person who approached him.

Police informed the court that the suspects were arrested following crucial leads in the investigation.

It is said the plot to kill the former Garissa official started in October 2017.

They told the magistrate that forensic evidence is in progress which include collecting and collating communication evidence from IC3, CCTVz, data analysis, mobile phones exploitation, M-Pesa transactions, bank transactions, document examinations and other electronic evidence collection which pending covers from the month of October 2017 when the victim received his initial threats to date.

The police are also investigating allegations that the suspects also wanted to eliminate city lawyer Charles Kanjama, who Aden had briefed on the fake degree riddle, on Monday or Tuesday this week to kill evidence on the plot.

He has since recorded a statement with detectives on the plot to eliminate him.