Lobby protests ‘forced disappearance’ in Coast

Civil society groups now claim that more than 100 cases of enforced disappearances have been recorded in Coast region over the last five years.

They have linked the forced disappearances to the police. The groups are calling for a judicial inquiry into the whereabouts of those reported missing and those behind their disappearance.

“We have had so many people going on enforced disappearance and we want this to stop immediately,” said Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid during a demonstration to mark the International Day of Enforced Disappearances in Mombasa yesterday.

He claimed some victims were seized by people who claimed to be “police” and have never been seen since. Most, he said, are youths who are stuffed in sacks before being driven to unknown destinations after being linked to criminal activities.

“To end the heinous acts of enforced disappearances, we call upon the government to set up a judicial inquiry to investigate the cases at the Coast and where necessary, extra-judicial killings,” he said.

He said the disappearances have been reported in Mombasa, Lamu, Kwale, Kilifi, Taita Taveta and Tana River counties. Mbarak Khalid said his 18-year-old son Husni Mbarak was picked up by people who introduced themselves as police on May 25 outside a Mombasa hotel and has never been seen since.

Another father, Mohammed Khalifa claimed his son, Khalifa Mohammed, 26, had just returned from Saudi Arabia where worked for two years when he was arrested at Kongowea market in September last year.