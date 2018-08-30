THERESA MAY VISIT : Kenya- UK  sign deal to repatriate stolen cash and assets

President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May have dealt graft masters a major blow after signing a deal that will see the united kingdom repatriate assets and proceeds of corruption.

Though the exact amount remains unknown the deal signed by British minister for Africa Harriet Baldwin will see all proceeds of crime and graft returned to Kenya for use in development projects.

This is the third such deal between Kenya and international partners,the first being the Jersey Islands and Switzerland and other key partnership agreements signed at state house Nairobi.