THERESA MAY VISIT : Kenya- UK  sign deal to repatriate stolen cash and assets

K24 Tv August 30, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May have dealt graft masters a major blow after signing a deal  that will see the united kingdom repatriate assets and proceeds of corruption.
Though the exact amount remains unknown the  deal signed by British minister for Africa Harriet Baldwin will see all proceeds of crime and graft returned to Kenya for use in development projects.
This is the third such deal between Kenya and international partners,the first being the Jersey Islands and Switzerland and other key partnership agreements signed at state house Nairobi.

