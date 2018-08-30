Agriculture PS charged over NCPB Maize scandal

The government remained on course in its war against corruption, with agriculture principal secretary Richard Lesiyampe and two former senior managers at the National Cereals and Produce Board- NCPB being charged over the irregular purchase of maize at the state owned corporation.

Lesiyampe and his co-accused who were picked up Thursday early morning by EACC detectives denied the charges and were released on a cash bail of sh3 million each or a 6million Shs bond.