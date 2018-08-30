English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Agriculture PS charged over NCPB Maize scandal

K24 Tv August 30, 2018
2,479 Less than a minute
Agriculture principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe. He decried losses farmers incur owing to infiltration of cartels into the sector. Photo/FILE

The government remained on course in its war against corruption, with agriculture principal secretary Richard Lesiyampe and two former senior managers at the National Cereals and Produce Board- NCPB being charged over  the irregular purchase of maize  at the state owned corporation.
Lesiyampe and his co-accused who were picked up Thursday early morning by EACC detectives denied the charges and were released on a cash bail of sh3 million each or a 6million Shs bond.

Show More

Related Articles

August 30, 2018
2,513

THERESA MAY VISIT : Kenya- UK  sign deal to repatriate stolen cash and assets

August 30, 2018
2,511

Waititu, MP clash at Ruto road launch

August 30, 2018
2,476

KNH yakanusha ilimtelekeza mgonjwa aliyefariki kwa kukosa ICU

August 30, 2018
2,475

Siku ya waliopotea kiholela yaadhimishwa ulimwenguni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.