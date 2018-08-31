Senator opposes running of health sector by private firm

Michael Kwena @PeopleDailyKe

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo has opposed a move by the county government to hand over the Public Health department to a private company.

This follows signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private health providers who will oversee the running of health services in the county.

Speaking on the phone, Dullo said the move by Governor Mohammed Kuti is uncalled for and has vowed to take legal action against the county government if the agreement is passed by the County Assembly.

She claimed there was no public participation on the matter. “Not all residents can afford private hospitals in the county, if the governor cannot head the sector, let him consult further on the issue,” she said.

Dullo urged residents to reject the new deal, which will undergo piloting for six months.

Kuti has allegedly chaired a meeting with some members of the County Assembly (MCAs) aimed at convincing them to support him in handing over the sector to a private entity.