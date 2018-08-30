Waititu, MP clash at Ruto road launch

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu yesterday clashed with Kabete MP James Githua over their individual roles in the construction of Wangige-Nyathuna-Rironi road.

Their public spat prompted Deputy President William Ruto to intervene, saying both should take credit in equal measure.

The incident occurred during a ceremony to officially launch the road by the DP yesterday.

Githua, who was invited by Ruto to address the crowd at Wangige Shopping Centre, said construction of the road was completed largely as a result of his efforts.

He said the road had been used as a campaign tool by politicians over the years and thanked the Jubilee government for setting aside cash for its construction.

When Ruto invited Waititu to address the crowd, the governor charged that it was wrong for the MP to take credit for the project, saying it was he who prevailed upon the government to rehabilitate the road.

“Wamachukuru you should stop blowing your own trumpet because this road was made when I pushed for the same when I was area MP,” said Waititu.

The statement prompted Ruto to quickly intervene, telling residents the two leaders had separately played a role towards the realisation of the road project.

The DP reaffirmed the government’s commitment in changing the country by spearheading development. He said the government was interested in politics of development and that nothing would distract it from realising the Big Four agenda.

“We must change Kenya. We must differentiate between politics of development and empty rhetoric,” he said.

All the leaders present assured the DP of their support come the 2022 General Election, when he will be running for the presidency.