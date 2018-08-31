Court to rule on suit against State counsel

A Naivasha court will in two weeks’ time determine a petition in which the director of Solai dam has accused a State counsel of abusing her powers in the ongoing manslaughter case against him.

Perry Manusukh, through lawyer Boniface Masinde, has accused State counsel Catherine Mwaniki of harassing and threatening his workers in the case in which he is charged with 48 counts of manslaughter after the Solai dam incident.

Masinde told Naivasha Principal magistrate Joseph Karanja he planned to orally argue his application on September 10, when the case will be heard. Three weeks ago, the lawyer had told the court, officers from the Director of Public Prosecutions visited the farm and arrested a guard, adding that Manusukh’s whereabouts is still unknown.

Masinde urged the court to rein in the State officers, adding that they should obtain a court order before visiting the farm.