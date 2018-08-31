NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Sossion suspends strike, seeks talks

Robert Ochoro August 31, 2018
2,472 1 minute read
Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion addresses teachers at Metamaywa market, Nyamira, during the union’s Masaba branch AGM. Photo/ROBERT OCHORO

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has shelved its strike slated for tomorrow, pending further consultation with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Consequently, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion urged teachers to continue working as they wait for the outcome of a meeting between the union’s council and TSC between September 30 and October 5.

He said the union is ready to call off the strike if TSC complies with the resolutions they made in a meeting  held on August 21. In July, Sossion issued a strike notice for September 1, to protest policies being fronted by TSC.

Sossion, who made the remarks yesterday in Nyamira during Masaba North and South Knut annual general meeting (AGM), urged teachers to shun Teacher Performance and Appraisal Development tool (Tpad), saying it is wasting teachers’ time and hampering their work.

He said they will not allow the government to introduce policies without consulting stakeholders and lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for directing TSC to reconsider the delocalisation policy and ensure it is properly implemented to avoid affecting families.

“The delocalisation policy was wrongly conceived and implemented. Teachers did not divide the country to prompt delocalisation,” he said.

Early this month, the president directed the Education ministry to review the policy, saying the programme has created unforeseen challenges and in some instances affected teachers’ families.

Knut has also complained of suspension of Teacher Professional Development, delayed promotions, performance contracting and has called for withdrawal of all circulars,  which were crafted without the involvement of the union. Sossion also urged  teachers to shun workshops and training held during weekends.

Show More

Related Articles

August 31, 2018
2,490

PM lays ground for free trade

August 31, 2018
2,476

Senator opposes running of health sector by private firm

August 31, 2018
2,467

Mourinho set to face Ronaldo’s Juventus

August 31, 2018
2,532

May boosts graft war, assures market access after Brexit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.