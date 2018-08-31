Pre-trial for former bank bosses flops

The pre-trial conference hearing of two former Chase Bank directors and eight others accused of conspiracy to defraud the lender over Sh1.6 billion hit a snag at a Nairobi court yesterday.

This is after defence lawyers told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku that they had not been supplied with some of the evidence documents in the case.

“We have been partially supplied with evidence documents. Several documents are missing in the list of documents that the prosecution intends to rely on. Therefore we are not ready for the pre-trial,” said one of the defence lawyers.

Mutuku allowed the request to have the matter adjourned and ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to supply the documents before the next pre-trial hearing on October 8.

In the case ex-directors Mohammed Zafrulla Khan and Duncan Kabui Gichu are charged alongside two former senior officials of the bank namely James Mwaura Mwenja, Makarios Omondi Agumbi and a couple who are directors of a private company Mohammed Nasrullah Khan and Amira Claudia Wagner Khan.

The accused person faces other charges of stealing by directors, failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulations and failing to report suspicious transactions to Central Bank of Kenya (CBK)’s Financial Reporting Centre.

According to the charges, they conspired to defraud Chase Bank Sh529.33 million and $1,326,000 (Sh133.45 million) from internal account of the bank using four private companies namely Camellia Investment Ltd, Colnbrook Holdings Ltd, Golden Azure Investment Ltd and Cleopatra Holding Ltd.

The accused persons claimed these were genuine loan facilities to the entities and were disbursed in the ordinary course loan process.