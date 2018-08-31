To invest or not in real estate

When one has access to some sizeable amount of money, they will consider several types of investments.

It is good to take your time and make all possible considerations before making a move. I have met some people who think they will make better returns if they invested money in short-term instruments such as treasury bills and bonds, fixed deposits and stocks as opposed to real estate. Well, they might need to rethink this decision.

While returns in these short-term instruments might look lucrative for now, they are usually prone to fluctuations. And most times, the interest rates applied are hardly sustainable in the long run. One minute they will be attractive, and before you know it, they will have hit rock bottom.

This is why we say that the cash flow from real estate is stable and far more predictable. Your expected rental earnings will hardly change month on month. Besides, the returns one gets from real estate are more often than not a surplus of a bank loan. You make money using other peoples money, unlike in others where you invest your savings.

The other advantage of putting your money in real estate is the benefits to hedge against inflation. As inflation pushes the cost of living higher, the cashflow from rentals is likely to increase.

Then of course, there is the need for control of your investment. To put it another way, the need to alter your cashflow intentionally by intervening in various ways. This is only possible with real estate where you can always spruce up your building to attract higher rental income. In other words, you get to control the situation and the financial future.

You may also consider the permanency of your investment in real estate. The fact that the building will exist for many years and the cash flow will be there in perpetuity, even long after you are gone.

For sure real estate is real, huh! If you invest right, for the right market while carefully managing the finances of the construction project, you will hardly go wrong. No wonder wealth in most countries and generations is often viewed by the number of buildings or land held. Just look at the Donald Trumps of this world. – The writer is managing director, Anka Consultants Ltd, quantity surveyors and project managers. Email: [email protected]