Actively push for gender rule, Asiyo urges commission officials

Noven Owiti August 31, 2018
Former Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo.

Phoebe Asiyo has urged the newly sworn in National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) team to actively push for the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule.

Asiyo said women’s quest to have the gender law threshold implemented was long overdue and asked the commission to advocate the realisation of the process.

She asked the commissioners to come up with necessary provisions that could see women strike a balance in gender representation, both in government recruitment and elective positions.

The former lawmaker told the new NGEC  team to give advocacy for the gender parity priority upon assumption of the office.  “Kenyan women face numerous challenges, including the imbalanced gender representation that we want the commissioners to boldly take on during their tenure,” Asiyo told People Daily yesterday on phone.

