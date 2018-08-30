How anti-corruption war protects human rights

Faith Munuhe

The varied reactions and intensity of responses that have greeted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war against corruption are proof the matter is more crucial than some naysayers think

Some see it as a game-changer for a better more prosperous Kenya where the ‘Big Four’ agenda, which includes universal healthcare, manufacturing, affordable housing and food security, are able to progress with ending of graft and fraud and the return of stolen cash.

Others see it as a nuisance and are trying to keep Kenya the way it was, with little progress and playing by the same old corrupt rules.

However, independent observers have given President Kenyatta great credit for his successes in this battle royale.

Amnesty International’s Secretary General Mr Kumi Naidoo has lauded the war on graft, saying it is long overdue but a step in the right direction.

“Serious efforts to address a historic culture of corruption should continue to appeal to the government to be consistent and vigilant in the way they address corruption,” Naidoo stated.

Naidoo stressed that no one should be spared in the crackdown on graft regardless of the social status or political standing. This after the president said that no one, not even himself or his vice-president are above the law and all will be investigated and have to undergo lifestyle audits and, if found guilty, punished.

Naidoo has obviously been following the situation in Kenya attentively. His statement will likely have been a reflection on the work that the president, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and his DCI counterpart George Kinoti have spearheaded on the war on corruption, which has netted head of government institutions, directors of companies, MPs, governors and now the Deputy Chief Justice.

Organisations such as Amnesty International are not in the practice of sugar coating government work and are far more likely to be criticising them. That is the job of human rights organisations, so for one of the most prominent to come out and say positive things about a governmental policy says much.

A big part of the reason for this is because corruption very much infringes on human rights.

According to the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner: “Depending on the level, pervasiveness and form of corruption, corruption can have devastating impacts on the availability, quality and accessibility – on the basis of equality – of human rights-related goods and services. Moreover, it undermines the functioning and legitimacy of institutions and processes, the rule of law and ultimately the State itself.”

Disadvantaged groups and persons suffer disproportionately from corruption. They are often more reliant on public goods and services and have limited means to look for alternative private services.

They typically have fewer opportunities to participate in the design and implementation of public policies and programmes and lack the resources to defend themselves and seek reparations.

While acts tainted by corruption can constitute human rights violations, corruption itself is best seen as a structural obstacle to the enjoyment of human rights.

By fighting corruption, President Kenyatta is ensuring equality for all Kenyans. He is ensuring the rule of law for all and pressing for a Kenya where goods, services and funds are directed to where they should, and not redirected by those involved in graft, misappropriation and fraud.

It has been clear to every Kenyan who has had interaction with the government or civil service that one never knows what demand they will receive to obtain what they have sought. This harms not only us as individuals but our society as a whole.

However, it is clear things are changing. While Rome was not built in a day, it is clear from the high-level arrests and new oversight that those involved in corruption are being put on notice. The tone in our nation surrounding the issues of graft and corruption is evolving for the better.

There is no longer a widespread feeling of immunity and impunity by senior and lower levels of corruption, and this is an extremely positive development.

It is also one that has made independent observers, particularly in the human rights monitoring community sit up, take notice and applaud.

Naidoo is right to speak positively about President Kenyatta’s war on corruption, because slowly but surely it is improving not only the economic situation in Kenya but also ensures our justice and rights are assured.