Igambi throws wife party worth millions

Once upon a time, and they lived happily ever after! Nairobi County finance executive, Allan Igambi recently threw a lavish birthday for his lovely wife, Irene, worth millions.

The party went down at the family-owned nightlife spot, 40 Forty Lounge in Westlands. Gracing the exclusive affair was the crème of the industry.

The uptown Lounge recently celebrated its second anniversary, which was graced flamboyant Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Allan Igambi Boss.