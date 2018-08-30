English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Theresa May visit : British PM honoured with a 21 gun salute at State House 

K24 Tv August 30, 2018
2,555 Less than a minute

Theresa May, the Prime Minister of The United Kingdom is expected to  conclude  her marathon tour of Africa in Kenya Thursday, after having made similar trips to South Africa and Nigeria.

The premier arrived at State House Nairobi some few minutes after 11 am for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

May is expected to hold  bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta  after which they are expected to address a joint press conference.

Show More

Related Articles

August 30, 2018
2,531

No teachers’ strike : KNUT puts off September 1st intended industrial action

August 30, 2018
2,517

West Pokot faithful differ over establishment of diocese in Kapenguria 

August 30, 2018
2,497

Marsabit residents to get clean water as County invests in purification 

August 30, 2018
2,539

Lesiyampe arrested : Agriculture PS to be charged alongside 14 others on graft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.