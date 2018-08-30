English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Theresa May visit : British PM honoured with a 21 gun salute at State House
Theresa May, the Prime Minister of The United Kingdom is expected to conclude her marathon tour of Africa in Kenya Thursday, after having made similar trips to South Africa and Nigeria.
The premier arrived at State House Nairobi some few minutes after 11 am for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
May is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta after which they are expected to address a joint press conference.